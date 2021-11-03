Angolan President Returns to Luanda

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço returned Wednesday to Luanda Wednesday from Glasgow, Scotland, where he participated in the 26th United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26).

At Luanda's "4 de Fevereiro" International Airport, the Angolan Head of State, accompanied by the First Lady, Ana Dias Lourenço, was welcomed by Vice President of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa, and other members of the Executive.

In his speech delivered at COP26, João Lourenço reiterated Angola's will and determination to remain committed to climate action and the adoption of a low-carbon development model.

On the sidelines of the Conference, he held several informal meetings with world leaders and participated in a summit on Africa's adaptation and acceleration.

About 200 delegations, including government entities, business leaders and representatives of civil society, participate in COP26, which takes place from 31 October to 12 November.

The 26th United Nations Conference on Climate Change is crucial to climate change control.