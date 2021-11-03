Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Reports 29 New Infections, 47 Recoveries

Luanda — Angola recorded 29 new cases and 47 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The new infections were detected in five provinces, according to the Covid-19 daily report.

Twenty-three cases were detected in Luanda and 2 in Cunene, while the provinces of Huíla, Benguela and Moxico reported one each.

The new cases feature patients aged from 2 to 72 years - 19 men and 10 women.

As for the recoveries, 41 are residing in Luanda, 3 in Benguela and Huila, respectively.

Angola's global tally stands at 64,487 infections, 1,713 deaths, 53,396 recoveries and 9,378 active patients.