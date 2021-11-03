Angola-Turkey Partnership Facilitates Apprenticeship

Lubango — One hundred young people from Lubango, Chibia and Matala, in southern Huíla province, completed their apprentice stage in October, with the support of Turkey and the UNDP.

The trainees, who received their certificates on Monday, were trained by the National Institute of Employment and Vocational Training (INEFOP).

This is the 2nd Phase of the Turkey/UNDP partnership, in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Administration, Labour and Social Security (MAPTSS) and the Agricultural, Livestock, Commercial and Industrial Association of Huíla (AAPCIL).

The young people spent three months of training in 18 companies located in the province of Huíla, in the specialties of family economy, business management and information technology.

Seventy-five percent of them have already been integrated accordingly with their specialties.

Speaking at the hand over certificate ceremony, the Turkish ambassador to Angola, Alp Ay, said that his country will continue to support Angolans in terms of apprenticeships and private investment.

The representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Angola, Edo Stork, said that for his organisation the generation of job is a priority.

In turn, the director-general of INEFOP, Manuel Mbangui, considered the promotion of employment as one of the priorities of the Executive.