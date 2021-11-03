Angola: Timber Transport Constraint Eases Off

Luena — The constraints in timber transport reported in the eastern province of Moxico has been overcome, said Secretary of State for Forest of the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, André Jesus Moda.

Moxico province-based lumbermen complained of being harassed by police officers, who they allege to causing constraint in timber transport to the main trade zones.

André de Jesus Moda, who is paying a five-day visit to Moxico province to learn of the problem related to the exploration of timber in the province, recognised existing excess in the way the police officers handle the timber activity.

The alleged excesses were denounced by the lumberman in a meeting with the Secretary of State for the Forest, in which they complained that they have been facing several difficulties due to the way the police officers supervise the product.

This situation forced André Moda to meet with the Provincial delegation of the Ministry of Interior to analyse the matter in development of the forestry sector.