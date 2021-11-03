Angolan Driver Wins Portuguese Championship

Luanda — Angolan rider Victor Barros was crowned champion of the Dunlop Motoval Cup in the Portuguese Speed Championship in 600 CC, motorcycling, held at the Estoril Circuit in Lisbon, Portugal.

A Frammenti Racing Team rider, with the Yamaha R6, Victor Barros was Champion in Angola in 2015, 2017 and 2018, representing the Cuanza Sul Team in the National Motorcycling Speed Championship, a competition regularly organised by the Angolan Federation of Motorsports (FADM).

Victor Barros' win was considered an achievement that dignifies the country, due to the work and dedication of engineers, mechanics and support personnel.

Recently, another Angolan driver Rui Andrade was also crowned champion of the European Endurance Le Mas 2021, in the LMP category. The athlete finished the four-hour race, in motorsport, at the Portimão race track, in Algarve, Portugal.