Angolan Driver Wins Portuguese Championship

2 November 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan rider Victor Barros was crowned champion of the Dunlop Motoval Cup in the Portuguese Speed Championship in 600 CC, motorcycling, held at the Estoril Circuit in Lisbon, Portugal.

A Frammenti Racing Team rider, with the Yamaha R6, Victor Barros was Champion in Angola in 2015, 2017 and 2018, representing the Cuanza Sul Team in the National Motorcycling Speed Championship, a competition regularly organised by the Angolan Federation of Motorsports (FADM).

Victor Barros' win was considered an achievement that dignifies the country, due to the work and dedication of engineers, mechanics and support personnel.

Recently, another Angolan driver Rui Andrade was also crowned champion of the European Endurance Le Mas 2021, in the LMP category. The athlete finished the four-hour race, in motorsport, at the Portimão race track, in Algarve, Portugal.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X