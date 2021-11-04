South Africa: The ANC Must Wake Up and Smell the Coffee - the People Are Gatvol and the Party Is in Crisis

opinion

Rebone Tau is a political analyst and author of 'The Rise and Fall of the ANCYL'.

The ANC leadership needs to understand that South Africans don't eat policies. The ANC may have the best policies, as it claims, but does it implement those policies outside of factional internal battles?

Looking at this year's local government elections, the ANC is in a serious crisis. No one in the party talks about Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma's Local Government 2011 Report. If the ANC were serious about self-correcting it would have discussed that report before these elections. Self-correcting is a mere slogan by the ANC - there is no self-correcting when we read the Auditor-General's report that talks about money that is being wasted at local government level annually.

The ANC seemed to be happy with the outcome of the 2016 election, as it stated that the low voter turnout was based on the fact that the people of South Africa still love the ANC, and that is why they did not bother to vote in 2016. Some people in the ANC even argued that former president Jacob Zuma was the cause of the low voter turnout because...