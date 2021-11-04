South Africa: 'Something Has Gone Horribly Wrong in KZN,' Says ANC Provincial Secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli

South Africans casting their votes in the 2021 local government elections at Birch Acres Primary in Kempton Park.
3 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Des Erasmus

The secretary of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal, Mdumiseni Ntuli, told Daily Maverick on Wednesday night it was evident that "something has gone horribly wrong in KZN" following the results of Monday's local government election, but that he remained optimistic that the party would keep its majority in the eThekwini metro, despite various polls showing otherwise.

ANC KwaZulu-Natal secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli said that reports of ANC National Executive Committee member Jeff Radebe coming into the province to decide on possible coalition partners were "a complete distortion" and that provincial structures themselves would decide on these.

"It's very difficult to say at this stage, without any contradiction, what happened in KZN. Clearly something has gone horribly wrong... especially in the north," Ntuli told Daily Maverick.

By Wednesday evening vote-counting in the province had mostly been completed, barring certain areas of eThekwini, with audited results painting a disturbing picture for the governing party.

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) had clawed back many of the wards and local municipalities it lost in previous elections and looked set to control three district municipalities in the north: King Cetshwayo, uMkhanyakude and Zululand.

The IFP had also increased its support in the south of the province in...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

