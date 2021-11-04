Nigeria: NFF Disowns Uefa Coaching Course in Ibadan, Lauds Instructors Course

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has warned Nigerian coaches against getting involved in a purported UEFA Coaching Course being advertised by some unknown persons, saying it is a hoax.

The technical director of the football body, Augustine Eguavoen said on Tuesday: "The attention of the NFF has been drawn to a 'special announcement' in the public space in which some individuals claim they are bringing 'Dutch Football Instructors' to deliver lectures at M&N Coaching Courses, starting with a UEFA introductory course that will lead to a UEFA Coaching Course at which UEFA coaching licenses will be awarded.

"I want to say without any ambiguity that the NFF has no hand in this exercise. We have no part in it and we have not sanctioned it to go ahead.

"Anyone with the intention and capacity to organize coaching courses must seek the go-ahead of the NFF, and the technical department would evaluate what they have and what they purport to be able to do, before we give any go-ahead.

"As far as we are concerned, these persons advertising a coaching course to take place in Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort outside Ibadan in December 2021 are not known to us, neither is the program they claim to be organizing."

Meanwhile, the Federation has expressed delight with the successful conclusion of the first-ever Coaches' Instructors Course held in Abuja last week and had 32 top coaches in attendance.

NFF's General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, said the objective of the course was to create a forum for Nigeria's football teachers to share ideas and learn from one another in a conducive environment that made both theoretical and practical sessions easy to deal with.

"Personally, I am enamoured by the quality of resource persons and the quality of work that was shared round at both practical and classroom sessions. Everyone played their part brilliantly and it was a hugely satisfying week in which participants learnt so much.

As a Federation, the NFF has a sense of fulfilment that for the first time in history, we were able to conduct this course of train-the-trainers. It is our belief that it was worthwhile and we are convinced that Nigeria Football will be the better for it," Sanusi said.

Among the instructors were ivory tower titans, Dr Abiodun Salami (who is Director of Sports at the University of Ibadan) and Dr Festus Adegoju (also from the premier university). Mr Lawrence Ndaks is a lecturer at the National Institute of Sports and Mr Alphonsus Dike was one of the first coaches in Nigeria to acquire a university second degree. Both dazzled in the classroom sessions, alongside Adegoju, Salami and Dr Sanusi.

There were also coaches Ladan Bosso, Sam John Obuh, Justine Madugu, Christopher Danjuma, Fatai Amoo, Victor Nwakanma, Dokubo Daboere, Bala Nikyu, Austin Iyamu, Dipreye Teibowei, Evans Ogenyi, Caleb Esu, Adeoye Onigbinde, Henry Abiodun, Kehinde Anjorin, Tunde Oladeinde, Abdu Maikaba, Hakeem Busari, Stanley Eguma and Usman Haruna 'Ilerika'. Former Nigeria internationals Edema Fuludu and Toyin Ayinla were also involved.

Facilitators were NFF Technical Director, Mr Austin Eguavoen, Deputy Director (Technical), Dr Robinson Okosun and former Nigeria internationals Siji Lagunju and Abdulrafiu Yusuf.