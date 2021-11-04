South Africa: Big Parties and Kingmakers Set to Take Tentative Steps Towards Coalition-Building and Post-Electioneering

South Africans casting their votes in the 2021 local government elections at Birch Acres Primary in Kempton Park.

analysis

The central 2021 local government elections results' trend towards coalitions means politicians are forced to seek coalitions in at least 40 councils, including four metros. A two-week clock starts ticking once the Electoral Commission of South Africa declares the election. Bring on the spin.

By Wednesday lunchtime the results available at the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) Tshwane national results centre were in various stages of completion, and formal finalisation. At 36 hung councils declared, this is nine more than after the 2016 municipal poll.

Broadly speaking, the ANC lost -- its 46.6% national polling support is a historic low -- and failed in its election tout of regaining Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni.

While the DA may smile about its 22.2% polling support and outright wins in 22 councils, polling support has dropped compared to the 2016 municipal poll and has led to lower majorities.

The IFP has had a strong showing, and regained much ground north of the Tugela River, and remains cautiously optimistic about an improved showing in eThekwini. Also on the up is the Freedom Front Plus -- at 91 councillors, it's already beaten its 2016 councillor numbers by 22.

The EFF has boosted its performance...