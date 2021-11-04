South Africa: The 2024 Elections Suddenly Got Much More Complicated for South Africa's Big Three

3 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

It may be that the ANC loses power in the same way one eats the proverbial elephant -- slowly, and one piece at a time. The loss of power through a thousand cuts, perhaps. But that is only the beginning of what these strange municipal elections of 2021 may portend.

While the final results of the 2021 local elections are still to be officially announced by the Electoral Commission (IEC), evidence of the future trends of our politics is already emerging. While it is obvious that the most significant question between now and the 2024 elections is whether the ANC will resist falling below 50%, there are many other trends that warrant serious consideration.

These trends include the concept that the ANC may lose power gradually, through coalitions, before losing power altogether; that smaller parties may be becoming increasingly important (including those that engage only on a transactional basis); a possible start to a process of deracialisation of our politics; and, perhaps, the realisation that there is a ceiling of less than 15% that caps the EFF's support nationwide.

Over the past 20 years, many a commentator has wondered aloud: would the ANC give up power if it ever lost...

