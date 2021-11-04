South Africa's Damon Galgut Wins Booker Prize for 'The Promise'

analysis

Damon Galgut has won the £50,000 Booker Prize for his novel 'The Promise', which, judges said, 'combines an extraordinary story with rich themes -- the history of the last 40 years in South Africa -- in an incredibly well-wrought package'.

Damon Galgut became the third South African writer to have won the Booker Prize, following Nadine Gordimer and JM Coetzee, after he took home the prestigious award for his novel The Promise on Wednesday.

The novel begins in 1986 during South Africa's State of Emergency and follows a white family who live on a farm outside of Pretoria, where Galgut was raised, and moves towards the present by featuring four sequential funerals, each held a decade apart.

The title refers to the family's promise to give their black domestic worker ownership of her home and, more broadly, the unrealised hopes of South Africa's democratic transition.

In his acceptance speech, Galgut said, "Let me say this has been a great year for African writing, and I'd like to accept this on behalf of all the stories told and untold, the writers heard and unheard, from the remarkable continent I'm part of. Please keep listening to us, there's a lot more to...