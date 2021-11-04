South Africa: Coalition Times Coming - ANC & DA Set Their Guiding Principles, but Reality Check Looming

analysis

The 2021 local government elections results show coalitions are part of South Africa's political setup. The poser is how to do it. Indications from the ANC and DA on Wednesday were that they both want to call the shots.

The 1 November 2021 local government elections was one of those moments that define South Africa. Coalitions emerged as a key feature of South Africa's political setup -- as they should, given the proportional representation vote on the back of a clear caution from voters who withheld their votes out of disenchantment and dissatisfaction.

By 8pm on Wednesday night, the number of councils in which no political party had a clear majority had increased to 52, including at least four metros -- that's effectively one in five of South Africa's 257 municipalities. And it's almost double the 27 such hung municipalities in the last election of 2016.

"We are moving from dominant political party politics to one of pluralistic politics. We are going to have to think about elections and politics not as a zero-sum game or winner take all, but rather as consensus building," Apolitical Academy programme director Dr Sithembile Mbete told Daily Maverick.

But, hours earlier on Wednesday, neither...