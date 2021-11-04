South Africa: Silent Protest - Number of Spoilt Votes Marginally Up From Last Municipal Polls

3 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sandisiwe Shoba

This year's local government elections saw a small increase in spoilt votes. Tarnishing the ballot might not get much attention but it's a significant act of protest by members of an electorate largely unsatisfied with formal politics in South Africa.

While low voter turnout is one indicator of the electorate's disillusionment with democracy, spoilt votes are another sign of discontent.

By 10pm on Wednesday, close to 2% of votes counted in this year's local government election were spoilt votes. This was a marginal increase from 2016, where 1.83% of votes were spoilt.

As political analyst Asanda Ngoasheng explains, the spoilt vote is traditionally an act of protest.

"It can be a protest against the entire electoral system as insufficient for people's voices to be heard," she said.

It can also be a protest vote against specific political parties or the reality that citizens can only speak out legitimately once every five years outside of public participation platforms.

"It is understandable that in a lacklustre democracy like ours that people would be upset. They have been voting for political parties for decades with little to no change to their personal experiences."

Spoiling a ballot is an entirely democratic decision. According to...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

