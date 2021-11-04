South Africa: DA Retains 'Homeless Hub' Sea Point, Where Care for the Destitute Is a Hot Topic

analysis

Despite criticisms of the DA's policies on homelessness, the party held on to power in Sea Point, Cape Town, where the issue has been fiercely debated - often with menacing results.

The Democratic Alliance has retained the Cape Town suburb of Sea Point, where candidates from the Good party and Freedom Front Plus (FF+) were at odds over the area's growing homelessness problem.

On Wednesday it was confirmed that the party had held on to Ward 54, which includes Sea Point, Fresnaye, Bantry Bay, Clifton and Camps Bay. Nicola Jowell retained her position as ward councillor with a provisional 85% support.

Official election figures for the ward are yet to be released.

Jowell took to Facebook to announce her victory. She was congratulated by fellow candidates Paul Jacobson from the FF+ and Carlos Mesquita from the Good party, the first candidate who identifies as homeless to contest the largely affluent ward.

Mesquita, who was homeless in Sea Point for about five years, told Daily Maverick the DA's victory was unsurprising, and had previously predicted his chances of winning the election were slim.

"My focus is homelessness and although I have helped to bring it to the fore, and to put...