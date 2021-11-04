South Africa: Late Night At Operations Centre - No Sleep for IEC Until All the Results Are Declared

analysis

Day two of the counting of ballots progressed slowly on Wednesday, with promises by the Electoral Commission of South Africa officials getting hopes up that things would have been over sooner.

'The perennial elusive 90% is now at hand," said Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo at the Electoral Commission of SA's (IEC's) last press conference of the day at 8pm in the national Results Operations Centre in the Tshwane Events Centre.

"You may ask... when are we likely to conclude everything? Our position is that we will not go to bed until the results are declared for all the municipalities," he continued.

Mamabolo said the commission was hoping to have results by daybreak, but he didn't want to commit to a timeframe the media would hold him to.

The percentage of counted and audited votes moved slowly from the 60% that had been completed by the morning, to almost 80% by late afternoon.

There was talk of a slow auditing process, and it's likely that there were more disputes than usual due to the little time the IEC had to prepare and also due to voter management devices that didn't work the way they should have.

It's impossible to tell...