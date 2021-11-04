Kenya: FKF Audit - Nyamweya, Twaha Blast Senators

Stakeholders led by former Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Sam Nyamweya have accused the Senate of blackmailing Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed in her efforts to streamline the game.

The former football boss, via a statement released on Wednesday, urged senators to await the findings of an audit ordered on FKF by the Ministry of Sports.

"The Sports CS in her wisdom directed for the auditing of the FKF accounts and especially the monies the federation received from the government. She is working in the public interest because there are allegations some of these monies cannot be accounted for " said Nyamweya.

"For some senators to blackmail the CS with action should she move to take action on the federation is not only laughable but wrong."

Nyamweya's reaction comes as Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja sought to clarify the sentiments he made on this subject at the Senate via his Facebook page, only to delete the post moments later presumably owing to a backlash in the comments section.

"FKF and all federations receiving money (from the government) must be audited. There is no escaping that," wrote Sakaja in the post that was deleted.

"If any individual is found culpable of any theft or wrongdoing, the law must follow including prosecution and/or a normalization committee. No one is sacred."

Another former football official namely Twaha Mbarak also questioned the senators' interest in the matter.

"Majority of the Kenyan people on social media are backing the government's move (to audit FKF) and the senators must be made aware. Let the audit continue and the law to take its full course to the greatest extent possible including the appointment of a caretaker committee," opined Mbarak.

Sakaja and his colleagues namely Mutua Kilonzo Junior (Kitui), Moses Wetangula (Bungoma), Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho), and Samson Cheragei (Nandi) on Tuesday rallied behind FKF under the leadership of its embattled president Nick Mwendwa, while referring to the audit exercise as 'malice'.

Sakaja urged the Sports CS not to individually make a decision that would lead to Kenya being banned by Fifa from football activities owing to government interference.