Kenya: Gor Mahia Go Top After Ulinzi Stalemate

Gor Mahia went top of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League table after battling to a scoreless draw against Ulinzi Stars at the Thika Sub County Stadium Wednesday.

K'Ogalo now leads the league on 13 points after five matches, while the soldiers have climbed to fourth on 11 points from the same number of games.

Ulinzi Stars, with the attacking duo of Clinton "Aguero" Omondi and former Nzoia man Hillary Simiyu on their ranks, only had a single shot on target in the entire match.

A solid Ulinzi Stars defence also made it tough for Gor's young striker Benson Omalla and Burundian forward Jules Ulimwengu, who were starting together for the second match in a row upfront.

Gor Mahia only had two chances in the first half, with the first one coming in the 13th minute when Ulinzi keeper James Saruni made a finger tip save to keep out Omalla's header from a John Macharia corner.

Omalla then teed up Ulimwengu in the 20th minute, but the Burundian blasted the ball wide instead of passing to an unmarked Austin Odhiambo, who would have easily slotted home.

K'Ogalo midfielder Ernest Wendo was booked in the 37th minute for a dangerous tackle Ibrahim Shambi.

Omalla almost punished the soldiers immediately after the restart, but his header from Yusuf Mainge's long ball missed the target narrowly.

Gor's British coach Mark Harrison made the first change in the 67th minute as Omalla paved way for George "Blackbery' Odhiambo", who is on his third stint with the club after being offloaded by Tusker in the just concluded transfer window

His opposite number and former Kenyan international, Stephen Ocholla introduced Oscar Wamalwa for Simiyu to reinforce the blunt attack.

However, the changes did not change the score-line and both sides appeared content with the draw.