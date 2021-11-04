Kenya: Mini Classic Rally Begins in Nairobi

The Mini Classic Safari Rally, which is organised by East African Safari Classic Rally, will be flagged off Thursday morning from 8am at Waterfront Mall in Nairobi.

Thirty-seven cars have entered the competition which has attracted some leading names in the sport of rallying. Raju Chagger is the Clerk of the Course, while Gillan Dykes and Nazir Yakub will be the rally stewards.

Some of the big names in the race are former Safari Rally winners Glen Edmunds, Azar Anwar, Ian Duncan and Baldev Chager. Duncan will be navigated by Anthony Nielson in a Nissan Patrol while Chager will partner with Ravi Soni in a Porsche 911. Anwar will navigate his son Shabaz in a BMW.

Other notable drivers include Aslam Khan and his brother Arshad Khan in a Porsche 911, his nephew Shakeel Khan in a Ford Escort, Maxine Wahome in a Datsun 160J, and Geoff Mayers in a Land Rover among others.

Arshad's son Imran Khan will navigate Joey Ghose in a Datsun Violet. Maxine will be the sole female driver in the competition.

The event will cover a total distance of approximately 1000 km retracing many of the classic Safari Rally routes in and around Kenya.

All competitive sections are gravel roads, which are 'open' to general traffic. Competitors will tackle three stages per day over a period of the competition.

The competitive distance will be 700kms and transport of 300kms respectively. Each day will start at 8am and finish at approximately 3 pm.

The competition will be based around Amboseli National Park where the finish on Saturday will also be done.

Provisional start list:

Baldev Chager/Ravi Soni(Porsche 911); Geoff Bell/Tim Challen (Datsun 240Z); Ian Duncan/Anthony Nielson (Datsun 240RS); Raaji Bharij/Gavin Lawrence (Ford Escort ML1); Jonathan Somen/Richard Heckle (Ford Esort MK2); Jonathan Savage/Shailen Panara (Datsun 260Z); Ramesh Vishram/Riyaz Ismail (Ford Escort MK2); Aslam Khan/Arshard Khan (Porsche 911); Piers Daykin/Marcus Rainer (Datsun 280Z); Rommy Bhanra/Harvey Jutley (Datsun 240Z); Glen Edmunds/Jiri Kotek (Skoda 130 LR/B); Eric Bengi/Gatimu Mindo (Datsun 180B); Ian Dobson/Max Freeman (Skoda 130 LR/B); Joey Ghose/Imran Khan (Datsun Violet GT); Rajesh Maini/Devan Bhundia (Ford Escort MK1);. Ben Woodhams/Kavit Dave (Ford Capri); Bob Sehmi/Kyle Luvas (Ford Escort MK1); Shakeel Khan/Arshard Mughal (Ford Escort MK1); Nish Lakhani/Teeku Patel (Datsun ); Hamza Anwar/Adnan Din (Datsun 1800sss); Asad Anwar/Sanjay Wason (Datsun 1800sss); Karan Sehmi/Raju Sehmi (Ford Escort MK2); David Dass/Gordon Wiess (Peugeot 504); Shabaz Anwar/Azar Anwar (BMW 535); Jasraj Sehmi/Kulwinder Sandhu (Datsun 1600sss); Maxine Wahome/Safina Hussein (Nissan 160J); Mike Rose/Maarten Piet (C-RT); Mark Glen/Robert/Robert Caldar (C-RT); Rose Field/Quentin Savage (C-RT); Balraj Matharu/Kishan Bhanderi (C-RT); Joost Zourbeir/Linet Ayuko (Land Rover); Shuan Miller/Sheena Miller (Range Rover); Alasdair Keith/Charles Mousley (land Rover); Geoff Mayers/Suzzane zwager (Land Rover); Adin Haq/TBA (TBA); Gurvir Bhabra/Deven Jadeja (Nissan Patrol)