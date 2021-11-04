Ethiopia: News - Southern State Hands Over Power to Newly Constituted South West State

Addis Abeba — The Southern Nations, Nationalities and People's Region Council has today handed over power to the newly constituted South West Ethiopian People's State.

The South West Ethiopian People's State was approved by the House of Federation during its session on Saturday. Subsequently, the SNNPRS Council first emergency session today handed over power to the South West Ethiopian People's Regional State, which was officially recognized as the 11th state by the House of Federation following the September 30 referendum.

The Speakers of the Five Zones and Konta Special Woreda, which make up Ethiopia's 11th state were present at the handing over session, which was officiated by the Speaker of the Southern Nations, Nationalities and People's Region, Fate Sermolo.

Speaking on the occasion, President of the SNNPRS, Erstu Yirda, said the process of establishing the new State was a demonstration of Ethiopia's commitment to democratic federal system, and congratulated the people of the new state. The president said that both the Council and the regional government have been working to respond to the demands of self-administration of the people, adding that during the process of the SW referendum a great lesson was learned in the practices peace and democracy.

The two states would closely work together to strengthen the brotherhood of the people in the two states through equitable distribution of wealth and property. AS