Tanzania: Rukwa RC Stresses On Quality, Standard Road Projects

LOCAL contractors in Rukwa Region have been urged to strictly adhere to work discipline and integrity while executing road projects supervised by the Tanzania Rural and Urban Agency (TARURA) in a bid to have quality, standards and sustainable projects.

Rukwa Regional Commissioner (RC) Joseph Mkirikiri made the call during the signing ceremony of roads construction and maintenance contract under TARURA held on Tuesday in the municipality.

The signing event which was chaired by the RC who is the chairman of Regional Road Board (RRB) attracted several local contractors undertaking road projects under the supervision of TARURA.

Equally, Mkirikiti warned local contractors to refrain from behavior of not taking road projects as their first priorities while the initiatives are spending millions of taxpayers' money.

"Work discipline for contractors is paramount important because the fund disbursed by the government through TARURA must be utilized properly with due diligence hence bringing positive results over our road projects.

"I want to see in this region, local contractors working in the region honour contractual agreements they have signed.

"Equally I urge the contractors entrusted with the task of executing the road projects to ensure they are timely completed to alleviate the suffering of the citizens they may experience during the expected forthcoming rainy season.

"Definitely these projects will address the challenges faced by citizens such as impassable roads " emphasized the RC.

Mkirikiti told the gathering that the government has dished out 12bn /- for implementation of road projects in all four councils under the supervision of TARURA during 2020/21.

Administratively Rukwa region has four councils including Sumbawanga Municipal Council, Nkasi, Kalambo and Sumbawanga District Councils.

"However, I'm using this platform to warn TARURA 's engineers based in all four councils to refrain from awarding contracts to unqualified contractors to carry out the projects. This malpractice will reverse and paralyze the efforts of the government to improve roads in rural areas to ease movement of citizens and cargo" warned the RC.

Earlier Rukwa Regional TARURA Coordinator, Engineer Seth Mwakyembe said 16 contracts worth over 4.5 bn/- will be signed after being meticulously vetted.

Eng Mwakyembe expressed his optimism that the contractors will implement projects to the required quality standards and that value for money set aside for such projects would be realized.

"TARURA is highly lauded by President Samia Suluhu Hassan for upgrading rural road projects.

"We won't let our President down as we will closely supervise the implementation of the projects which will definitely reflect the value for money spent" added Eng Mwakyembe.

Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) Rukwa Regional Commander, Daniel Ntera called upon local contractors in the region to strictly adhere to contracts they have signed and refrain from engaging in corruption practices.

Ntera warned that the officers from anti-corruption watchdog bureau are closely monitoring road projects undertaken in the region in efforts to curb all loopholes which will weaken the implementation of the projects.