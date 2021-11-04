Tanzania: Simiyu to Benefit From 23.4bn/ - for Poverty Reduction

SIMIYU region is expected to receive 23.4bn/- for implementation of the Tanzania Poverty Reduction Project Phase Four (TPRP IV) through Tanzania Social Action Fund (Tasaf).

Speaking at the launch of the implementation of the TPRP IV, Tasaf Executive Director, Mr Ladislaus Mwamanga said Simiyu region is one of five regions in the country that will benefit from the TPRP IV project with total cost of $ 50m.

"Simiyu region is expected to benefit from the fund about 24.3bn/-, through the project that will involve five regions in the country," he said.

Mr Mwamanga explained that with the fund three types of projects will be implemented including community projects, income generation projects and temporary employment projects for the targeted households.

"Evaluation of these projects will be done after every six months upon start of the project," he said.

Ms Sekela Mwakatumbula, an official from Tasaf, explained: "The money provided to the project should be used for intended purpose and not otherwise. It is better for villagers where the projects will be implemented to be involved in the whole process since donors would like to talk to the villagers who benefitted from the funds," she said.

For his part, Regional Assistant Administrative Secretary (Planning and Coordination), Mr Donatus Weggina, informed Tasaf officials that the region will adhere to all procedures and ensure that quarterly reports are provided in a timely and accurate manner.

For her part, Simiyu Regional Administrative Secretary, Ms Prisca Kayombo, thanked President Samia Suluhu Hassan for approving Simiyu region as one of the five regions to benefit from the TPRP IV.

"We are glad that we have received approximately 24.3bn/- to be used for a five-year period," she said.

In addition, Ms Kayombo promised to ensure that funds and projects are well managed in order to yield an intended result.