Tanzania: Puma Energy Tanzania Commits Support to Road Safety Campaigns

PUMA Energy Tanzania has expressed its determination and commitment to support government's efforts in reducing road accidents, which claim lives of Tanzanians and cause disabilities.

Company's Legal and Corporate Affairs Manager, Mr Goodluck Shirima stated this ob Wednesday when launching a picture drawing competition for primary schools pupils.

The company also used the same platform to close road safety training for pupils, an initiative that offered school children with education and understanding of road safety matters.

"The purpose of involving school children is because we believe that they are mostly exposed to road risks and therefore road safety awareness needed to be imparted in them from their childhood to prevent them from road accidents and save their lives" said Mr Shirima

He said road safety is the company's first priority in corporate social responsibility (CSR), thus they have decided to focus specifically on the primary school children knowing that they are most at risk.

Mr Shirima said they started the road safety training program in 2013 and they so far reached out to 100 schools at which they trained over 120,000 children.

"We have tested the effectiveness of the training, which showed that in all schools that we have conducted the training, the awareness has highly increased," he said, adding that years to come the company is going to conduct road safety training at schools in other regions in the country.

Mr Shirima said they aim at reaching out to all primary schools in the country, with program of road safety training, promising further that the company will continue investing on road safety awareness campaign and ensure that this remains to be one of its top priority.

"In order to make sure that road safety awareness is transferred to our children, we will work very closely with various authorities concerned including the Traffic Police, the Government, Municipal Officials and the teachers." he insisted

Speaking, some teachers and pupils who spoke during the event said the training and the picture drawing competition has come at a right time as it will help to curb road accidents affecting the pupils.