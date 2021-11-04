Tanzania: JKT Embarks On Massive Production of Sisal

THE National Service (JKT) is implementing the first ever mega project for cultivating 200 hectares of sisal at its 835-KJ Mgambo Camp located in Handeni district Tanga region.

The Secretary of JKT's Committee on Strategic Agriculture Livestock and Fishing, Colonel Peter Lushika said that the project is part of various national strategic projects currently being undertaken at its camps countrywide, in its quest to feed the army by 100 percent as well boosting the country's food security.

To begin with, he said, the cam plans to have 100 hectares at Mgambo Camp and that the project kicked off in September this year, but the target is to cultivate 200 hectares.

"Equally, in order to have proper, best and secure seedlings, we have another seven hectares of seedlings which have been approved by agricultural experts that they can produce the best sisal.

The aim, he said, was to ensure that there are enough seedlings for planting another 100 hectares next year and that the surplus would be sold to other civilians who are in need of proper seedling.

"Our target is to see the country stopping from importing seedlings from outside the country, ensuring the nation has appropriate food security, feeding all army camps by 100percent, said Col Lushika.

In carrying out its strategic projects in agriculture, livestock and fisheries, the army is collaborating with experts from the Tanzania Agriculture Research Institute (TARI) and Sokoine University of Agriculture (SUA) to ensure that they conduct modern farming.

Also, he added, the army was putting up different industries countrywide in order to process raw materials produced from the strategic and national projects.

Speaking at a similar occasion, Acting Commander of 835KJ, Major Raymond Mwanri said during an interview that initial preparations of the 100-hectare farm kicked off in June this here, but the actual planting of sisal started September 25

"We are planning to cultivate another 100 hectares next year, and, usually it takes three year before harvesting, he noted.

The farm supervisor Private Hypolite said since the beginning of the exercise, so far several Hector's had been fully planted, expressing optimism that with the high-tech technology that was used, the farm would produce a hamper harvest after three years.

The farm is being run by patriotic Tanzanian youth who are receiving training on patriotism, production, loyalty, respect and discipline, integrity and courage among others.