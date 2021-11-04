Tanzania: Sat Transforms Farmers With Modern Skills

SUSTANAIBLE Agriculture Development (SAT) has been applauded for transforming farming system in different parts of Morogoro, where farmers are equipped with modern skills to claim high yields.

SAT are applying agro-ecological method to improve livelihoods of people, conserve the environment and reduce pressure on available natural resources.

In his remarks on how they operate, SAT representatives, Mr Kashindye Salumu said they run capacity building training programs to farmers and pastoralists in order to benefit much from economic activities they do.

He also mentioned that the Farmers Pastoralist Collaboration (FPC) project is currently being implemented in various districts of Morogoro such as Mvomero, Kilosa and Hanang.

Again, according to him, they have excelled to establish a participatory project for farmers and pastoralists aimed at uplifting their individual income which he said in return helps a lot to facilitate national development as well as minimising conflicts.

"We also train them on best ways they can use to fatten livestock, pasture planting and how they can practice organic farming. All these are important for them to know since they generate good income if what they produce is of good quality," said him.

Ms Pendo Ndemo, a pastoralist from Mingo village, Lubungo ward in Mvomero district said since the project started in 2017, they have been able to produce high quality livestock and earn good income.

She said earlier before the project, she used to sell one cow at 250,000/- but now, the price has gone up and ranges between 400,000/- to 500,000/- per cow.

Ms Ndemo elaborated some of the challenges they face as decimal response from some members of the community concerning the project and also invasion of elephants in areas where they undertake economic activities.

For her part, Ms Mercy Meena, an organic farmer from Kimambila Village, Lubungo Ward in Mvomero District said the project has helped her raise income through vegetable farming.

SAT also helped her get markets, recently she was able to sell 130 kilos of moringa (mlonge) and earn 4.0m/- profits, which helped her earn an income to improve his agricultural activities including having a plan to set up a small vegetable processing plant.

She then urged women to look at the opportunities available in agriculture sector in order to advance their lives and assist their families to upgrade economic status.