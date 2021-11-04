Zimbabwe: I Am the Highest Paid Zim Hip Hop Artist - Kikky Badass

4 November 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Stephen Tsamba

POPULAR artist Kikky Badass has claimed she is the highest earning Zimbabwean hip hop artist.

Kikky Badass, real name Christabell Stembeni Mahlungwa, made the claims on her Instagram account.

This comes after fellow industry giant Takura posted a list of his top five hip hop artists which include artists Volts JT, Tanto Wavie, JNR Brown, Hillzy and Holy Ten.

"I am making more money than all of you monthly," Badass said.

"Plus who is really messing with my pen game? I am number 1 to five"

The Fifty Magate video vixen then proposed that a 'most paid' list be formulated and claimed that only fellow hip hop crooners Holy Ten, Crooger and Probeatz would be among that list.

"Now write a list with the most paid and the most booked, only Holy, Crooger and Probeatz will be there. Everyone else please wait."

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X