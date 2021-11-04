Zimbabwe: I Am the Highest Paid Zim Hip Hop Artist - Kikky Badass

POPULAR artist Kikky Badass has claimed she is the highest earning Zimbabwean hip hop artist.

Kikky Badass, real name Christabell Stembeni Mahlungwa, made the claims on her Instagram account.

This comes after fellow industry giant Takura posted a list of his top five hip hop artists which include artists Volts JT, Tanto Wavie, JNR Brown, Hillzy and Holy Ten.

"I am making more money than all of you monthly," Badass said.

"Plus who is really messing with my pen game? I am number 1 to five"

The Fifty Magate video vixen then proposed that a 'most paid' list be formulated and claimed that only fellow hip hop crooners Holy Ten, Crooger and Probeatz would be among that list.

"Now write a list with the most paid and the most booked, only Holy, Crooger and Probeatz will be there. Everyone else please wait."