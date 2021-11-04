Somalia: Abdi Rage's Campaign Manager 'Deported From Kismayo'

3 November 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

A close ally of Somali president, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo is now claiming his campaign manager has been deported from Kismayo.

In a statement, president Farmaajo's election advisor Abdi Ali Rage said his campaign manager was detained before he was deported from Kismayo.

"It is unfortunate that an innocent person is deported from his home and only targeted for his political affiliation," rage said.

"There will be possible no fair election in Kismayo if he is being deported," Rage added.

The development comes months after Rage who has been serving as election advisor to Farmaajo since mid-2020 was rejected permission to land at Kismayo Airport.

Rage who pledged Farmaajo count on him is seeking a parliamentary seat in Jubaland.

Prior to his appointment by Farmaajo, Rage worked with Jubaland President Ahmed Mohamed Islam (Ahmed Madobe) as one of his advisors. He was fired on 11 April 2019.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X