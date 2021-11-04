Somalia: Abdi Rage's Campaign Manager 'Deported From Kismayo'

A close ally of Somali president, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo is now claiming his campaign manager has been deported from Kismayo.

In a statement, president Farmaajo's election advisor Abdi Ali Rage said his campaign manager was detained before he was deported from Kismayo.

"It is unfortunate that an innocent person is deported from his home and only targeted for his political affiliation," rage said.

"There will be possible no fair election in Kismayo if he is being deported," Rage added.

The development comes months after Rage who has been serving as election advisor to Farmaajo since mid-2020 was rejected permission to land at Kismayo Airport.

Rage who pledged Farmaajo count on him is seeking a parliamentary seat in Jubaland.

Prior to his appointment by Farmaajo, Rage worked with Jubaland President Ahmed Mohamed Islam (Ahmed Madobe) as one of his advisors. He was fired on 11 April 2019.