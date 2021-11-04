Tunisia: Filt 2021 - Chedli Klibi's Edition Invites Mauritania and Celebrates Chinguetti's Manuscript, 'Sorbonne of Desert'

Tunis/Tunisia — 300 Arab and foreign publishing houses, 150 Tunisian exhibitors and 22 countries are participating this year in the 36th edition of the Tunis International Book Fair (FILT) which, after a postponement since 2019 caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, is back to be organised at the Kram Exhibition Centre on November 11-21, 2021.

Dubbed after late Chedli Klibi, this edition headed by Professor Mabrouk Manai, is exceptional since it coincides with the observance of the 60th anniversary of the creation of the Culture Ministry and is a token of recognition to its founder Chedli Klibi (first Culture Minister under the presidency of Habib Bourguiba) and one of its living symbols Professor Bechir Ben Slama (writer and politician, author of several publications in Arabic and translations).

The fair will also be an edition of the manuscript in the digital age, which explains the choice of Mauritania as the guest of honour, since this country is considered to be the depository of manuscripts.

The event will also offer the opportunity to forge partnerships with international organisations such as the United Nations (UN) and the Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie (OIF), as well as with Arab organisations such as Alecso and cultural institutions such as Beit al-Hikma, the Tunis Translation Institute and the National Library of Tunisia (BNT).

Placed under the slogan: "The book, man's best companion," the FILT 2021 edition will see the materialisation of the Tunisian-Egyptian cultural cooperation agreement and the establishment of spaces for creation, such as creation for children, young people, the creativity of regions, women, people with special needs, migrants and Bedouins.

By choosing Mauritania as guest of honour, the FILT dedicated a well-appointed pavilion housing an exhibition of manuscripts.

The agenda includes a conference on the manuscript treasures of the Mauritanian city of Chinguetti and a conference entitled "The Ink Route from Kairouan to Chinguetti," a city that has earned the nickname "Sorbonne of the Desert," where one can discover rare specimens with gazelle skin covers, or parchments in bamboo envelopes, a rich heritage of manuscripts that have been safeguarded by the government of Mauritania and by Western organisations.

The pavilion will also provide a venue for visitors to discover aspects of traditional Mauritanian art and to watch folkloric entertainment.

A total of 22 countries are taking part in this edition: Tunisia, Egypt, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Turkey, Oman, Palestine, Algeria, Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Libya, Hungary, Senegal, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Canada, Mauritania, Qatar, France and Iran.

Four international organisations, the UN, OIF, ALECSO and OMCT, are also participating.

Alongside the book market, the fair offers a parallel cultural programme consisting of conferences, meetings, literary readings, knowing that a large part of the conferences will be reserved for Chedli Klibi's works.

This year, seven prizes will be awarded, namely, the prize for novel creation, the prize for narrative creation, the prize for poetic creation, the prize for research and studies, the prize for translation (from and into Arabic), the prize for writing for children and young people and the publishing prize which will be awarded to the best publishing house.

The announcement of the winners shall be made during the inauguration ceremony of the Fair on November 11.