Algeria: Local Elections of 27 November - Election Campaign Starts On Thursday

Algiers — The campaign for the election of the People's communal and provincial assemblies, the last stage to complete the building process of the State's institutions, will start on Thursday.

The election campaign which will last three weeks, is declared open, twenty three (23) days before the date of the elections and ends three days before the date of the polls, in accordance with the article 73 of the law on the electoral system.

President Tebboune dubbed "crucial step" these elections, leading to the election of representative assemblies able to deal with the concerns and aspirations of citizens.

During the installation ceremony of the members of the National Economic, Social and Environmental Council (CNESE), few weeks ago, the head of State said that the installation of CNESE "is part of the comprehensive institutional reforms" launched by the State, including the revision of the Constitution, the election of a new People's National Assembly and the installation of the National Civil Society Watchdog, the Higher Youth Council and the constitutional Court.

In this perspective, a total of 1,158 candidacy files to the People's provincial assemblies were withdrawn, including 877 files withdrawn by 48 authorized political parties and 281 by independent lists, according to the figures provided by the head of the National Independent Authority for the Elections (ANIE) Mohamed Charfi.

A total of 22,325 candidacy files to the People's communal assemblies was also withdrawn, while the number individual signature forms for the People's communal and provincial assemblies has reached 13,698,013.

ANIE underlined that 1.100.634 files were submitted for the People's provincial assemblies, 66% of which, i.e. 727,938 files were accepted.