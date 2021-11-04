Cameroon: Patrimony - Cameroon's Heritage Sites Assessed

Minister Felix Mbayu received in audience the Executive Director of the African World Heritage Fund, Souayibou Varissou on November 02, 2021.

The Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of Cooperation with the Commonwealth, Felix Mbayu granted an audience to the Executive Director of the African World Heritage Fund, Souayibou Varissou, on November 02, 2021 during which the two personalities assessed Cameroon's heritage sites.

Highlighting on the reason for his visit to the Ministry of External Relations, the Executive Director said he was in Cameroon on the invitation of government to discuss issues and programmes around the world heritage listing. "You may know that our continent, Africa, is under represented on the world heritage list and over represented on the world heritage danger list. And when it comes to Cameroon in particular, we have a number of projects to be added to the world heritage list such as the Bambia (slave trade site) in the South West Region, the Lobe falls in the South Region and the Lake Chad that Cameroon shares with neighbouring countries as well as other sites in other countries like Nigeria. These are places that we must protect and use to build sustainable tourism activities," he explained. He added that besides talking Cameroon's historic, cultural and natural legacy with Minster Felix Mbayu, he hopes to meet other authorities during his stay in Cameroon such as the Minister of Arts and Culture, Minister of Forestry and Wildlife and UNESCO officials.

The African World Heritage Fund (AWHF) is an intergovernmental organisation launched in 2006 with the objective of supporting the effective protection and conservation of outstanding natural and cultural universal values in Africa. The organisation also provides grants to implement projects and activities that focus on improving the state of conservation of world heritage properties located in the African continent.