Cameroon: CPDM Sections - Challenges of New Presidents

Jean Nkuete, Secretary General of the Central Committee of the Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM) and Chairperson of the Central Supervisory Committee for the operations to renew the executives of the CPDM, WCPDM and YCPDM basic organs and its specialised organisations on October 27, 2021 gave specific instructions to the new Section Presidents. This was in the release he signed after chairing the meeting of the Central Supervisory Committee for the Operations to renew the executives of the basic organs of the CPDM that held at the party's General Secretariat in Yaounde.

In the instructions intended to address the unity and cohesion challenges following some isolated but reprehensible outbursts during the operation that lasted from August 7, 2021 to September 30, 2021 he was clear. "Continuing in the same line as the National President, the Secretary General of the Central Committee requests the newly-elected officials, especially Presidents of the CPDM Section executives, to immediately get down to work in a spirit of unity and cohesion in order to dispel the misunderstandings that arose during the elections and to rebuild the indispensable synergy of action around the ideals of the party," Jean Nkuete stated in the release. He further said that they, "must count on the fair play of candidates who did not benefit from the votes of their comrades, by reassuring them of their total and constant belonging to the great CPDM family."

The electoral atmosphere in some sections of the party was tense with acts of violence recorded in places such as Ndé-North Section (Banganté) and Bengbis. Standoff was also recorded in some localities such as Kribi II Section and Mfoundi III Section (Yaounde III). In others there were many candidates that contested for the position of Section Presidents. This obviously left many disappointed and politically wounded. The wounds have to be healed in the interest of the party and a new chapter opened.

