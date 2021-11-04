Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

press release

Twenty-one patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers and Testing Stations in the Central, Southern, and Northern Red Sea Regions.

Out of these, ten patients are from the Quarantine Centers (5) and Testing Stations (5) in the Central Region. Six patients are from Testing Stations in Adi Quala (5) and Mendefera (1); Southern Region. Five patients are from Testing Stations in Nakfa (4) and Massawa (1); Northern Red Sea Region.

On the other hand, five patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central Region have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly risen to 6,741 while the number of deaths stands at 45.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 6,881.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

03 November 2021