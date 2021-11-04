Mauritania: Three Algerian Nationals Cowardly Murdered On Nouakchott-Ouargla Road

ALGIERS-Three (3) Algerian nationals were cowardly murdered after their trucks were "barbarically bombarded" on the road linking Nouakchott to Ouargla, said Wednesday a statement of the Presidency of the Republic, which referred to several factors pointing to Morocco's occupation forces in Western Sahara as "having committed this cowardly murder with sophisticated weaponry."

"The Algerian authorities immediately took the necessary steps to investigate this despicable act and clarify the circumstances surrounding it," the statement said.

"On this glorious day of November 1st, the three innocent victims of this act of state terrorism join the Martyrs of the National Liberation War who have made New Algeria the citadel of the values and principles of its eternal history. Their murder will not go unpunished," said the same source.