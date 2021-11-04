Cameroon: Arts & Culture - Bamenda Mobilized to Revive Heritage

Scheduled for November 26-28, 2021, a festival is expected to revive cultural values, enhance peaceful co-existence in Bamenda III municipality.

Protect and preserve the cultures of Nkwen and Ndzah fondoms and help matters for interaction with communities and cultures that have found home in the Bamenda III municipality, is the inspiration behind the Bamenda III Festival of Arts and Culture (FEHACU 21), scheduled for November 26-28, 2021. The Mayor; Fongu Cletus Tanwe, recently made public the initiative with appeals for the population to embrace what he described as the biggest cultural festival in the recent history of Bamenda.

The initiative will celebrate the rich, unique and diverse cultural potentials of Bamenda III municipality. The event, expected to pull crowds, will feature song and dance, craft, food etc. with the intention to enrich the lives of the people of the land of Fons and guests.

The event organizers are believers that the festival is a requisite for stability and development. They are turning full circle to ensure that it strengthens the sense of identity for the municipality and enhance peace, stability and cohesion between inhabitants.

Registration is free and enrollment for any form of Art or Cultural initiative will end on November 15, 2021. Promoters of Art and Culture are expected to showcase generosity with prizes for the best performance and support for underprivileged persons and internally displaced persons (IDPs) during the festival.