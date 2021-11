Tunis/Tunisia — Zaghouan governorate saw five more infections with the coronavirus during the last 48 hours, pushing the caseload to 9,928, including 428 fatalities.

The region currently has 31 active cases, including four patients placed in the COVID-19 unit at the local hospital of Zaghouan, Local Health Director Souheil Bali told TAP on Wednesday.

The incidence rate has now reached 23 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the governorate, according to the same source.