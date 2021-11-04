Tunisia: Sidi Bouzid - 8 New Infections and 7 Recoveries in 24 Hours

3 November 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Eight more coronavirus infection cases have been detected in the governorate of Sidi Bouzid in the last 24 hours. This takes to 29,709 the number of COVID-19 cases in the region, since the spread of the pandemic.

The new infection cases were reported in Regueb (1 case), West Sidi Bouzid (2 cases) and Sidi Ali Ben Aoun (5 cases), deputy director of basic health care in Sidi Bouzid Béchir Saidi told TAP Wednesday.

In addition, 7 patients have recovered from the infection, bringing total recoveries in the region to 29,612, since the emergence of the virus, while the number of deaths from COVID-19 remains stable at 911.

According to the same source, 163 thousand citizens in the governorate of Sidi Bouzid have received COVID-19 vaccines so far. The number of those fully vaccinated stands at 101,000.

