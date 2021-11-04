Kenyans Disagree With African Bank Boss on Climate Change Efforts

A section of Kenyans has disagreed with Dr. Akinwumi Ayodeji, president of the African Development Bank, on the 'bold' role President Uhuru Kenyatta's government has played in innovating climate financing in the country.

Ayodeji made the statement after meeting the Kenyan President at the sidelines of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland.

But a section of Kenyans appeared not so convinced with other sharing photos and videos showing the cutting down of trees to pave way for road constructions.

At the summit, which runs until Nov. 12, thousands of delegates, diplomats, and activists are holding talks on how to limit the increase in global temperatures to below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels but preferably to 1.5 degrees.