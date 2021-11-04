Egypt: Head of House Committee On Human Rights Receives Head of ICRC in Cairo

3 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

MP Tareq Radwan, the head of the parliamentary committee for human rights, received on Wednesday 3/11/2021 Jerome Fontana, Head of Delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Cairo.

Fontana expressed full satisfaction over what he saw during a tour organized by the Interior Ministry to a rehabilitation center in Wadi Natroun that was established in about 10 months.

A number of diplomatic missions and international organizations took part in the tour alongside representatives for human rights councils and parliamentary committees for human rights.

During a meeting with Fontana, Radwan said the concept of jail has changed in the new Egyptian republic to rehabilitation of skewed behaviors so that the prisoner can get engaged in society again and practice his life normally after finalizing his jail sentence.

For his part, MP Mohamed Abdel Aziz said the ICRC in Cairo is exerting strenuous efforts especially in Africa, noting that the Egyptian constitution goes in line with the international agreements on human rights.

He added that Egypt is witnessing a new stage as the political leadership launched several initiatives, including the Decent Life initiative and the national strategy for human rights.

