Iraqi Planning Minister Khaled Battal Al Najem had talks on Wednesday 3/11/2021 with Egyptian Ambassador to Iraq Walid Mohamed Ismail on the three-way power linkage project.

The two sides discussed means of enhancing bilateral cooperation within the framework of the Iraqi-Egyptian-Jordanian coordination council.

The talks also tackled a number of investment and service projects in the fields of housing and roads that will be implemented by Egyptian companies in various Iraqi governorates.

MENA