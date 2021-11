President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has issued directives to the government to start the transfer of some of its offices to the government district the New Administrative Capital (NAC).

The experimental transfer will start in December for six months after the end of preparations for the relocation process.

Sisi's directives came during a meeting on Wednesday 3/11/2021 with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli and Minister of Housing Assem El Gazzar, said presidential spokesman Bassm Rady.

MENA