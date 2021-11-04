Egypt: Japan Grants Tourism Minister, Archeologist Zahi Hawas Rising Sun Order

Japan granted Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled el-Anani and Egyptian archeologist Zahi Hawass the Order of the Rising Sun in recognition of their outstanding achievements in support of enhancing Egyptian-Japanese ties.

In a statement issued on Wednesday3/11/2021, the Japanese embassy said the step came in recognition of the roles of Anani and Hawass in boosting Egyptian-Japanese ties, along with promoting cultural and academic exchange between the two sides.

Anani, ever since his holding of the minister of tourism post five years ago has been working in full swing with the Japanese government in implementing and promoting for the project of the Grand Egyptian Museum; an icon embodying Egyptian-Japanese cooperation, the statement said.

The minister visited Japan in 2019 to attend the Japanese emperor's enthronement ceremony on behalf of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, it added.

The statement noted that Egyptian renowned archeologist Zahi Hawass, who was the former minister of state for antiquities affairs and worked for almost nine years as head of the Supreme Council of Antiquities served in most of the archeological sites in Egypt, contributed to the publication of many research studies and books with the Japanese side and encouraged exchanged visits between Egyptian and Japanese officials.

For his part, Japan's Ambassador in Egypt Noke Masaki voiced appreciation of all efforts exerted by Anani and Hawass in support of the Egyptian tourism and antiquities domain.

The Order of the Rising Sun is a Japanese Order, established in 1875 by Emperor Meiji. The Badge features rays of the sunlight from the rising sun.

MENA