Nigeria: Rivers State Govt Throws Weight Behind Kida's Re-Election

The Rivers State Government has thrown its weight behind the most successful President in the history of Nigerian basketball, Engr Ahmadu Musa Kida.

Speaking on Tuesday in Port Harcourt, the Permanent Secretary of the Rivers State Ministry of Youth and Sports, Honour Sirawoo said Kida's tenure as the state Basketball Association Chairman brought so much goodwill and growth to the state.

At the reception organised in honor of the gold medal winning Rivers State basketball team at the just concluded National Youth Games, Sirawoo said the state basketball and by extension the state government has benefited immensely from Kida.

"Rivers State basketball has benefited from Musa Kida' support. He is not tired, so why must you be tired of having him there?. His presence as the President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation was very useful to us".

"You can see the talents we have and that is a reflection of what he is doing and he has not ceased supporting us, so why must we not support him. Rivers State will wholeheartedly support Musa Kida because his presence there will bring more good things to us", Sirawoo stressed.

Through his continued support and sterling leadership qualities, basketball has continued to grow in the state and Nigeria.

"Today we are talking about basketball (in Rivers State). This is a sport that before now we may not have been talking about. We will be talking about Kano Pillars, Customs and others. But today, we are competing with them, represented Nigeria in Africa, what does that tell you?"

"It tells you that Musa Kida remembers that this is home and we will continue to tap from his wealth of experience and support. All we can do as our own appreciation is to support him because the more he grows the better for us".

The state further promised that basketball will continue to be given attention as a tool for youth development, economic well-being and unity.

"We are going to do well to bring more medals from it, we are going to generate talents from it, build families, youth and create wealth", the state government said.

"For us as a state, you know every state has a peculiar sport and Rivers State with its aquatic nature one will say for aquatic sports we will do very well, but for us to dive into this arena of basketball where you say it is mainly for tall people and we are doing well, it means we have also captured this environment".