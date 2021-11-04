Nigeria: Obi Visits, Donates N1 Million to Only Hospital in Anambra West

In continuation of his hospital apostolate, the Vice Presidential Candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019 elections, Mr Peter Obi, recently visited and donated N1 million to Rex Universorum Hospital, Mmiata-Anam.

Rex Universorum Hospital is the only hospital in Anambra West Local Government, which was also built by his administration, and later handed over to the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart for their contributions during the flood disaster of 2012.

As the then Governor of Anambra State, Obi built the Rex Universorum Hospital,

Mmiata-Anam to deliver basic healthcare services to Anambra West Local Government, which earlier than then, had no health care facility.

The community had to travel to other regions by boat inorder to receive medical attention until Obi came.

Since the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart took over the management of the Hospital, they have continued to grow and develop it through support from well meaning individuals for the benefit the community and beyond.

Obi, who learnt that one of the buildings in the hospital collapsed due to heavy flooding, in his usual charitable way, took the lead and pledged to support the hospital in rebuilding their structure.

Handing over the cheque of N1 million to the hospital management, through the Hospital Administrator, Rev Sr Dr Sapientia Ameke, Obi said "I am part of Anambra West. This was where I started my developmental projects when I became the Governor.

"I know the history of Rex Universorum Hospital and the critical role it plays as the only hospital in Anambra West Local Government. I am proud of what Sr Ameke has achieved here with the little resources she has. I will continue to partner and support them for the benefit of this society".

In her words of appreciation, Sr Ameke recalled how, before Obi's administration built the hospital, pregnant women, often in labour, had to travel by boat outside the local government inorder to receive medical attention.

She mentioned that Obi had always supported the hospital. She appreciated Obi for coming to their aid and prayed God to bless him.