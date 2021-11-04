Tanzania: Government, Fuel Firms Hold Talks On Sh10 Billion Compensation

3 November 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Josephine Christopher

Dar es Salaam — Oil marketing firms and the government are currently negotiating possible compensation for losses of about Sh10 billion the companies claim to have incurred after fuel price increases were suspended two months ago, The Citizen understands.

Documents obtained by The Citizen show that oil marketing companies (OMCs) had registered losses in their gross margins amounting to over Sh10 billion in total in September and October.

The alleged losses stem from the government's decision in September to suspend the market cap prices and directed the marketers to continue using the August cap prices.

For instance in Dar es Salaam, instead of charging Sh2,511 for a litre of petrol, Sh2,291 for diesel, and Sh2,194 for kerosene, the companies were directed to sale at Sh2,427 per litre of petrol while that of diesel and kerosene fetched Sh2,251 and Sh2,176 respectively.

Although in October, the government announced that it was scrapping Sh102 billion in levies, taxes, fees and charges for the year and the difference was calculated on the pump price starting that month (October), the reduction did not directly affect oil marketers.

This was because OMCs had already paid most levies upfront based on the original rates as a result of October supply being based on September cargo deliveries.

