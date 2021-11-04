Tanzania: No Trace Yet for Missing Plane, Pilot

Dar es Salaam — The family of a missing pilot, Mr Samwel Gibuyi, rest their hopes on authorities to trace his whereabouts, as experts say it may take longer to find the plane that disappeared from the radar for nearly two weeks now.

Those who spoke to The Citizen yesterday said despite ongoing surveillance efforts, locating a small aircraft in interior where communication is a huge challenge and complicated work.

However, they were positive that the missing plane which was being flown by a 31-year old pilot of the conservation organisation Pams Foundation, from Matemanga Village in Ruvuma Region to the Selous Game Reserve, will be traced.

Aviation expert with about 47 years of experience John Njawa said: "There is no way you can trace using conventional radars because it was a small plane that flies at low altitudes," hinted Mr Njawa, the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA)'s safety regulation ex-director.

Official records show that there have been similar cases in Tanzania and globally.

On November 1, 1997 a Piper PA 31-350 en-route Nairobi-Zanzibar crashed on the Kibo wing of Mount Kilimanjaro at 15,400 feet in bad weather.