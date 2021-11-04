Gambia: 98 'Backway' Migrants Arrested

3 November 2021
The Point (Banjul)

Mamanding Dibba, public relations officer of The Gambia Immigration Department has told The Point that 98 migrants who came from Guniea Conakry and Togo were arrested in Tanji .

"They were arrested for trying to sail to Canary Island. They came by road yesterday from Conakry. Twenty-five of them are female with 24 from Guinean and one, a Togolese. They came here through the arrangement of a Gambian company called Qnet."

"Interrogations have started which revealed that some have paid 2000 US Dollars or D3000 US Dollars."

