Gambia: 98 'Backway' Migrants Arrested

Mamanding Dibba, public relations officer of The Gambia Immigration Department has told The Point that 98 migrants who came from Guniea Conakry and Togo were arrested in Tanji .

"They were arrested for trying to sail to Canary Island. They came by road yesterday from Conakry. Twenty-five of them are female with 24 from Guinean and one, a Togolese. They came here through the arrangement of a Gambian company called Qnet."

"Interrogations have started which revealed that some have paid 2000 US Dollars or D3000 US Dollars."

