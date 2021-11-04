Gambian Youngster Eyes Top European League Competition Next Season

Casa Sports wing wizard, Lamin Jarjue dreams of playing in the top five leagues of Europe next season following his breathtaking season in the Senegalese league.

"I expect to see myself next season abroad In Sha Allah in the top 5 leagues in Europe - and that's my ambition. Although I have a contract with Casa Sports, I will respect it but my ambition is to play in the top 5 leagues and to represent my country, The Gambia at the International level." Lamin Jarjue told Gambia Sports.

The former Elite United star enjoyed a successful maiden season in Senegal and became the darling of the fans and well-wishers of Casa Sports due to his goals, assists, and his trickery during matches.

"What led to this love is that they love the way I play. I am young and small but how I play they love it so that's all. Casa loves Gambian footballers." The agile attacker added: "The club has a rich history. Many Gambians passed through there including the likes of Saloum Faal and Assan Ceesay. They made great things here that also contributed to why they love me and I cannot pay them. They really love me. I was very happy when I heard the song they sang for me. It really motivates me," he said.

The ex-Elite United prodigy star credited the fans of Casa Sports and his teammates for his blistering maiden season with the Senegalese giant, Casa Sports.

"What help me to settle in Casa is the fans, the love of my teammates, the management and the president of the club because he loves me so much especially the fans they motivate me a lot. They believe in me and that motivates me," he also said.

The mesmerising Gambian star scored 3 goals on the road to the final and put up a wonderful display in Casa Sports Coupe du Senegal win over Diambar with an assist clinched the cup with a 1-0 win. Lamin said it was a dream come true for him to win a trophy with Casa.

"This trophy means a lot to me. It was a dream come true for me. Casa Sports is a club that I love and for me winning a trophy in my first season is very important for me and I am very happy."

The 19-year-old Gambian scored 5 goals and assisted a further 8 goals in his maiden season for Casa Sports. He has won Coupe du Senegal and Sargla Le Sante trophy with Casa Sports.

Lamin Jarjue enters Casa Sports hall of fame as he is among the only six players to have the privilege of Casa Sports Allez Casa fans club dedicating a special song. Abdoulaye Diallo, Stephen Badji, Jules François Bocande, Aliou Coly and Lamin Lamin Jarjou are the only players who have a special song from the award-winning Casa Sports fans club dubbed Allez Casa.