Gambia: Tujereng Wallop Kachumeh in Kombo South District Tourney

3 November 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Tujereng on Friday bashed Kachumeh 3-0 in the on-going Kombo South District football tournament played at the Kartong Football Field.

The T.J. boys notched in three goals in the match without Kachumeh replying to clasp the significant three points in the annual Kombo South District football fiesta.

The victory moved Tujereng to second-spot in their group with 3 points.

Kachumeh must win their remaining group matches to sail to the quarter-finals of the annual Kombo South district football jamboree.

Defending champions Farato defeated Bayanka 1-0 at the Tujereng Football Field, while Jambanjelly thrashed Jambur 3-1 at the Sanyang Football Field.

Tanji drew goalless with Madina Salam at the Sanyang Football Field to share spoils in the yearly Kombo South District football tournament.

