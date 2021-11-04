Gambia: Air France Finally Hits Destination Gambia

As more flights are expected to touch the Gambian soil for the 2021-2022 tourists' season, Air France on Monday landed at the Banjul International Airport with 137 passengers on board.

The aircraft was received on arrival by officials of The Gambia Tourism Board, officials of the Gambia Civil Aviation Authority (GCCA), as well as officials of the French Embassy in The Gambia.

The aircraft is expected to increase its activities in The Gambia for this tourist season.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the landing of the aircraft, Abubacarr Camara, director general, Gambia Tourism Board (GTB), said the coming of Air France to the country is a big opportunity as it will create job opportunity for Gambians.

He told journalists that Air France did not operate to the destination for many years, "but thank God now we have start receiving it, due to the efforts of the government through the Ministry of Tourism.'

He added that they are also working with other source markets to make sure that they penetrate Destination Gambia.

Jean-Marc Pouchol, director general, Delegue Afrique, said the arrival of this maiden Air France into The Gambia is a major boost for the country's tourism industry as well as creating job opportunity for the young people especially those affected by the pandemic for quite a long time.