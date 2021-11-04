Gambia Deaf Scorpions Crowned West African Football Champions

The Gambia Deaf Scorpions team was on Sunday crowned champion of the 10th edition of the West African Deaf Football tournament after defeating Guinea Conakry 3-0 in their third and final encounter of the competition played at the Independent Stadium in Bakau.

The host nation, The Gambia opened their scoring through Bubacarr Bayo in the 6th minute before Alagie Bojang added the second in the 60th minute. Lai Saidy scored the third and final goal for the Scorpions side to win their first International trophy after their second participation in the competition.

The Deaf Scorpions side won all their three encounters of the tournament (beating Liberia 4-2 in their opening game and a 2-0 win over Sierra Leone) to top the group going into the final game.

They put icing on the cake as the host nation of the international competition after beating their counterparts Guinea Conakry 3-0 over the weekend.

The Gambia finished the tournament unbeaten after collecting 9 points in three games, followed by Liberia on 6 points, Sierra Leone finished third position with 4 points while Guinea Conakry occupied rock-bottom position with no point after three games.

As winner, The Gambia were awarded gold medals, a giant trophy and a cash prize of US$2000, while runners-up Liberia were awarded silver medals and cash prize of US$1,500.

Third place Sierra Leone went home with bronze medals and a cash prize of US$1000, while 4th place Guinea Conakry were given a set of jersey as consolation prize.

Gambian attacker, Bubacarr Bayo was awarded the leading goal-scorer of the tournament award after netting four goals in three games.