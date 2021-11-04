Gambia: Falcons Navigate to Quarter-Finals in Gunjur Nawetan

3 November 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Falcons Football Club on Monday navigated to the quarter-finals of the 2021-2022 Gunjur 'nawetan' after their goalless with Mighty Red Star FC in their final group match played at the Gunjur Upper and Senior Secondary School Football Field

The draw earned Falcons FC top-spot in Group A with 8 points after winning two matches and drawing two.

The draw saw Mighty Red Star FC out of Gunjur rainy season biggest football festivity after finishing third-place in Group A with 5 points in four group matches.

Passamai FC thumped The Pub FC to advance to the quarter-finals of Gunjur wet season biggest football fiesta. They clasped 9 points after winning their three opening matches.

